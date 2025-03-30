Punjab Advocate-General Gurminder Singh quits

Punjab Advocate-General Gurminder Singh on Sunday tendered his resignation, nearly 18 months after assuming office.

Gurminder Singh, popularly known as Garry, was appointed in October 2023 following previous A-G Vinod Ghai’s resignation.

In his resignation letter to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday, Gurminder Singh cited intention to resume his private practice as the reason for stepping down.

However, one of the key reasons behind his apparent decision to step down is said to be internal issues within the A-G office, including extensions of law officers. Not all law officers have been granted extensions, leading to dissatisfaction.

Additionally, the AAP Government has been making changes in response to the party’s poor performance in Delhi, which may have further influenced the situation.

Gurminder, 56, completed his LLB from Panjab University in 1989 and was designated Senior Advocate in 2014. He has been practising before various high courts, including those in Chandigarh, Delhi, and Shimla, specialising in constitutional, commercial, arbitration and criminal matters.