Punjab again not selected to present its tableau at Republic Day, says CM Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 27

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said Punjab once again had not been selected to present its tableau at the Republic Day on January 26 next year.

Mann was addressing a press conference here.

“We have not been selected this year and have got the communication to this effect. Even Delhi has not been selected. We were not selected even last year. We had three meetings with the committee in New Delhi,” he said.

“They plan to get Punjab out of the national anthem as well. The state has been facing discrimination,” he alleged.

