Punjab Agri Minister seeks rethink on Cabinet decision for transferring prime building to Industry Dept

Three months after the Punjab Cabinet approved the transfer of Kalkat Bhawan in Mohali from the Agriculture Department to the Industries Department for setting up an innovation hub, the Agriculture Department under Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian has objected to the handover citing concerns raised by farmer unions. Instead, it has offered a single floor of the building to the Industries Department.

The building also houses the offices of the Punjab State Farmers and Farm Workers Commission and the Punjab Biotechnology Park.

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Kalkat Bhawan, named after renowned agricultural scientist GS Kalkat, stands on prime land along Mohali’s Airport Road. Built in 2016, it was envisioned as a dedicated hub where farmers and policymakers could interact and facilitate the transfer of technology and modern farming practices.

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At its meeting on July 21, the Punjab Cabinet approved the transfer of Kalkat Bhawan to the Industries Department for setting up an Integrated Innovation and Start-up Centre. The decision was taken on the grounds that the “building was not being optimally utilised, and that the land, structure and assets within the premises should be handed over for the start-up project”. All existing departments in the building were to be “suitably relocated”. The move, however, triggered widespread outrage among farmers and their unions.

Subsequently, a 12-member committee of officers was constituted to oversee the smooth functioning, operations and management of Kalkat Bhawan. At the committee’s second meeting on October 22, chaired by Industries Minister Aman Arora and Khuddian, the latter cited the terms of land allotment to Kalkat Bhawan as well as objections raised by farmer unions to explain why he now “held a different view on the proposed handover than that approved by the Cabinet”.

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According to documents available with The Tribune, Agriculture Department officials said the land for Kalkat Bhawan was allotted by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority to the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare on March 16, 2016. They cited the allotment letter, which clearly said: “You shall have no right to transfer by way of sale, gift and mortgage or otherwise the site or any of its rights, title of interest therein.”

The meeting was convened to discuss the inventory of assets and technical drawings, formal handover and appointment of Punjab Small Industries & Export Corporation Limited as the nodal agency.

As a result, the committee recommended that the Agriculture Department submit a fresh memorandum to the Chief Minister, incorporating its objections for seeking a fresh decision from the Cabinet.

According to the minutes of the meeting, accessed by The Tribune, “In view of the concerns raised by the Department of Agriculture regarding the proposed transfer and utilisation of the building, which differ from the decision of the Council of Ministers, it was decided that the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare shall, at the earliest, submit a fresh memorandum to the Chief Minister, incorporating its objections, for a fresh decision by the Council of Ministers. It was further decided that the Department of Industries and Commerce shall submit the current status on the Cabinet decision to the Chief Minister through the Chief Secretary.”