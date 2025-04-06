Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak here today said that all preparations had been made for wheat procurement at 1,864 grain markets across the state.

The farmers visiting the mandis won’t face any problem as all arrangements, including drinking water, gunny bags, fans, transportation facilities, cleanliness and accommodation, had been made, he said. The procurement staff would not be allowed any leave during the procurement period, he added.

After reviewing preparations at a meeting with officials from Ludhiana, Moga, Faridkot, Ferozepur and Barnala districts, the minister said the state was expecting a bumper crop this year and the goal was to purchase 124 lakh metric tonne wheat.

He said the state had arranged a cash credit limit of Rs 28,894 crore and also managed to get sufficient supply of gunny bags, besides ensuring enough storage space and containers.

He said the state had also set up 600 temporary yards in addition to the regular ones. He promised the farmers that their payments would be in their accounts within 24 hours of selling wheat, with the MSP set at Rs 2,425 per quintal.