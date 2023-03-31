Punjab all set for wheat procurement tomorrow

Chandigarh, March 30
The government stands committed to ensuring seamless procurement of wheat during the upcoming Rabi Marketing Season (RMS) commencing from April 1 and has made robust arrangements across all the mandis.
Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak today said that the payments to the farmers would be ensured from the first day itself, adding that every single bale of foodgrain would be procured.
Also, the vehicle tracking systems had been mandated in all transport vehicles used for ferrying wheat from the purchase centre to the storage point in order to check recycling of wheat.
Elaborating on the measures being put in place for the welfare of the farmers, the minister said the first-aid kits were being provided in all purchase centres so that any untoward incident was handled with care. Adequate arrangements for drinking water and toilets had been made in the purchase centres by the Mandi Board.
The minister also divulged that the government would ensure that procurement operations were resumed within 24 hours of stoppage of rain in any part of the state. The market committees had been asked to coordinate with the municipal committees and ensure that suction machines and adequate labour was available in the event of any rainfall during the purchase period.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months; slams Centre, Punjab Government
Former PPCC chief says he would visit Sidhu Moosewala's hous...
Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case
Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...
Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed
Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...
Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar
Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot
NATO keen to engage with India, says top official
‘NATO has shifted noticeably in its engagement with nations ...