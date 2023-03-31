Punjab all set for wheat procurement tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 30

The government stands committed to ensuring seamless procurement of wheat during the upcoming Rabi Marketing Season (RMS) commencing from April 1 and has made robust arrangements across all the mandis.

Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak today said that the payments to the farmers would be ensured from the first day itself, adding that every single bale of foodgrain would be procured.

Also, the vehicle tracking systems had been mandated in all transport vehicles used for ferrying wheat from the purchase centre to the storage point in order to check recycling of wheat.

Elaborating on the measures being put in place for the welfare of the farmers, the minister said the first-aid kits were being provided in all purchase centres so that any untoward incident was handled with care. Adequate arrangements for drinking water and toilets had been made in the purchase centres by the Mandi Board.

The minister also divulged that the government would ensure that procurement operations were resumed within 24 hours of stoppage of rain in any part of the state. The market committees had been asked to coordinate with the municipal committees and ensure that suction machines and adequate labour was available in the event of any rainfall during the purchase period.