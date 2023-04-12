Punjab and Haryana HC fixes habeas corpus petition seeking 'release' of Amritpal Singh for April 24

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, April 12

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday fixed habeas corpus petition seeking Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh’s ‘release’ for April 24 after making it clear that his counsel had not come out with concrete information on the place of his alleged detention by the Punjab Police despite repeated opportunities.

As the case came up resumed hearing before Justice N.S. Shekhawat’s Bench, the counsel for the petitioner argued that he had submitted his stand. The State, on the other hand, contended that so far it had not received any reply from the petitioner’s counsel.

Responding to his averments, the petitioner’s counsel contended he had submitted his reply to the Union of India. Justice Shekhawat made it clear that the State of Punjab was the main respondent. Accepting the counsel’s plea for additional time, the Bench adjourned the matter

The Bench was earlier told by the petitioner that he was the legal advisor to organisation 'Waris Punjab De' and alleged detainee Amritpal. Among other things, petitioner had alleged that Amritpal had been illegally and forcibly detained without any authority of law. Directions were also sought for the appointment of a warrant officer to visit the "spot". "If the detainee is found in illegal custody of the respondents, he be set at liberty forthwith," the petitioner added.