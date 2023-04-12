Punjab and Haryana HC fixes habeas corpus petition seeking 'release' of Amritpal Singh for April 24

Saurabh Malik
Chandigarh, April 12
The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday fixed habeas corpus petition seeking Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh’s ‘release’ for April 24 after making it clear that his counsel had not come out with concrete information on the place of his alleged detention by the Punjab Police despite repeated opportunities.
As the case came up resumed hearing before Justice N.S. Shekhawat’s Bench, the counsel for the petitioner argued that he had submitted his stand. The State, on the other hand, contended that so far it had not received any reply from the petitioner’s counsel.
Responding to his averments, the petitioner’s counsel contended he had submitted his reply to the Union of India. Justice Shekhawat made it clear that the State of Punjab was the main respondent. Accepting the counsel’s plea for additional time, the Bench adjourned the matter
The Bench was earlier told by the petitioner that he was the legal advisor to organisation 'Waris Punjab De' and alleged detainee Amritpal. Among other things, petitioner had alleged that Amritpal had been illegally and forcibly detained without any authority of law. Directions were also sought for the appointment of a warrant officer to visit the "spot". "If the detainee is found in illegal custody of the respondents, he be set at liberty forthwith," the petitioner added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi Assembly to convene Session on April 17, day after Kejriwal faces CBI in excise policy case
According to official notification, second part of Budget Se...
There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal
We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...
Mehul Choksi cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court
The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...
Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls; ex-CM Siddaramaiah denied Kolar ticket
Fields ex-BJP leader and former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi from...
Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech
News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...