Punjab and Haryana HC questions outsourcing of CT, MRI facilities



Asserts State’s duty to provide basic healthcare
Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:13 PM Mar 05, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has questioned the Punjab Government’s decision to outsource CT scan and MRI facilities in a civil hospital after asserting that the State is duty-bound under its sovereign function to provide basic healthcare facilities.

The Bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sumeet Goel observed that modern hospital amenities, such as CT scan and MRI machines, were required to be available at district and subdivision-level hospitals.

The assertion came as the court examined the functioning of Malerkotla Civil Hospital during the hearing on in a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Bhisham Kinger. As the matter came up for resumed hearing, the Bench was told that the State had outsourced the CT and MRI facilities to a diagnostic laboratory.

Expressing dissatisfaction, the Bench asserted: “This court fails to understand as to why a private laboratory is required to be engaged, when the State is duty-bound under its sovereign function of providing basic healthcare facilities, which includes purchase of CT scan and MRI machines, which in present times are necessities of modern time hospital amenities to be available at district as well as subdivision-level hospitals”.

Referring to an affidavit filed by Punjab Chief Secretary K.A.P. Sinha on shortage of doctors, the Bench before observing its perusal revealed 19 medical officers (general) had been posted at Malerkotla Civil Hospital. But the joining letters of these doctors had not been filed. Before parting, the court directed the State to file an additional affidavit before the next date of hearing on March 24, providing further details on the issue. The Chief Secretary’s personal appearance was exempted for the next hearing.

