Punjab and Haryana HC seeks basis for Amritpal Singh parole rejection

The Punjab and Haryana High Court directed the State of Punjab to place before it the "foundational material" on the basis of which the order rejecting Amritpal Singh parole plea was passed.

The direction came after the Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Sheel Nagu was told by the State of Punjab that "national survival and national defence are involved" as Amritpal Singh would be free to speak.

The submission was made by senior advocate Anupam Gupta on the State's behalf in response to Amritpal Singh's senior counsel RS Bains' suggestion to attend the parliamentary proceedings through video conferencing.

Appearing on the Speaker's behalf, Additional Solicitor General of India Satya Pal Jain said there was no provision for attending a Parliament session through videoconferencing.

Responding to a court query, Bains agreed there was no provision but cited the example of courts.

He argued that circumstances paved the way for such provisions.

Singh, chief of the ‘Waris Punjab De’ outfit, is currently lodged in jail in Assam’s Dibrugarh along with his nine associates under the National Security Act (NSA).