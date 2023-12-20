High Court admonishes Punjab Govt over employee’s regularisation

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 19

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has expressed its anguish regarding the mode and manner in which the state of Punjab and its functionaries dealt with an employee’s case for regularisation.

Allowing a writ petition, Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma of the high court also directed that the petitioner-employee— appointed on a daily-wage basis—would be considered for regularisation.

Justice Sharma also made it clear that the employee would also be entitled to benefits of regularisation and regular pay on completion of 10 years of service in 2008. Arrears would also be paid to him accordingly. For the purpose, the Bench set a three-month deadline.

The admonition and the directions came on a petition filed by Ram Pal against the state of Punjab and other respondents. Among other things, Justice Sharma was told that the petitioner was appointed on March 3, 1998, on a daily-wage basis vide an order issued by Ferozepur district treasury officer.

His counsel submitted the state government came out with a policy on January 23, 2001, for regularisation of services of work charged, daily-wage and other category employees, who had completed three years of continuous service on the date of its issuance. The petitioner ought to have been considered for regularisation under the policy.

After hearing rival contentions and going through the documents, Justice Sharma observed the petitioner admittedly continued without brake on the post. But he was not regularised. Rather, an order declining his claim for regularisation of services was passed on August 11, 2017. The appointment order initially passed did not reflect that the petitioner was appointed as a part-time employee. It merely said the petitioner was appointed on a daily-wage basis. As such, the petitioner was entitled to regularisation.

“Even if it is noticed that as on January 23, 2001, he may have only completed two years, 10 months and 20 days of service, he had already put in almost 19 years of service in 2017. He, therefore, was entitled to be regularised in terms of the subsequent policy of regularisation issued by the state government,” Justice Sharma asserted.

Before parting with the case, Justice Sharma referred to the high court judgment in the case of ‘Sukhdev Kaur versus the state of Punjab and others’ and in ‘Kanta Rani versus state of Punjab and others’ before asserting that the respondents’ action in not regularising the petitioners’ services were held to be illegal and unjustified.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.