Punjab and Haryana High Court allows ex-DSP Jagdish Singh Bhola to attend mother’s last rites

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 16

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today allowed former DSP Jagdish Singh Bhola to attend in custody the last rites of his mother after observing that the state had not filed a written response to the contentions raised by him in his plea. Besides, no official or officer appeared to controvert the averments before the court from Kapurthala Central Jail, where Bhola was lodged.

The observation came as the vacation Bench of Justice Mahabir Singh Sindhu and Justice Aman Chaudhary rejected the state counsel’s objection regarding the dates for performing last rites. Disposing of his plea for the grant of 15-day interim bail, the Bench observed: “No doubt, the applicant/appellant is a convict in two cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and he is also facing other criminal cases. But in the opinion of this court, there will be no justification to deny him the right, coupled with an obligation to perform the last rites of his mother, being the only son in such a scenario.”

A former international wrestler and Arjuna awardee, Bhola was dismissed from the Punjab Police in 2012. He was subsequently arrested in connection with the alleged multi-crore drug racket. Appearing on his behalf, senior advocate Vikram Chaudhri with counsel Hargun Sandhu and Nikita Gill contended that the applicant-appellant was a convict undergoing the sentence imposed under the provisions of the NDPS for “10/12 years.” But the matters could not be heard and decided on merits due to mounting arrears of cases despite the fact that he had already undergone sufficient period of incarceration.

The Bench observed the applicant-appellant’s mother died on June 8. For substantiating his contentions regarding the last rites, a copy of a resolution dated June 11 passed by the Rai Ke Kalan gram panchayat in Bathinda had been placed on record.

The Bench directed the Principal Secretary, Department of Home Affairs and Justice, to ensure the constitution of a special team to avoid complications. At least two of its members would be IPS officers, including a woman.

The Bench added the applicant-appellant would be taken to his native place on June 17 to attend the ceremonies before being lodged in Bathinda Central Jail. The next day, he would again be brought to his native place for attending the ceremonies and before being lodged in Ropar Central Jail, being near to Sri Kiratpur Sahib.