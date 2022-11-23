Punjab and Haryana High Court appoints local commissioners to look into SPCA facilities

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 22

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has appointed 22 local commissioners to see, among other things, the total land/premises utilised for SPCA and infirmaries across both states. The direction by Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj came on petitions filed by Mowgliaid Animal Welfare Society and others against the state of Haryana and other respondents.

Appearing before the Bench, advocate Anurag Chopra contended on the petitioner-society’s behalf that statement of fact incorporated in the status reports submitted by the state governments was factually incorrect and that the infirmaries were not functional. Even the SPCAs at the district-level were not properly constituted.

“This court finds that it would be expedient to ascertain the statement of fact as reflected in the status reports submitted by the states of Haryana and Punjab and controverted by the petitioner(s) by sending the local commissioners to different districts across for both states,” Justice Bhardwaj added.