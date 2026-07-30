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Home / Punjab / Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association extends work suspension till August 3 over LADC policy protest

Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association extends work suspension till August 3 over LADC policy protest

Among other things, the Bar Association said it remained firmly committed to the cause of the legal fraternity

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:00 PM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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The Punjab and Haryana High Court. Photo: Tribune file
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The Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association on Thursday resolved to continue suspending work till August 3 in solidarity with Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Bar Associations protesting against the implementation of the Legal Aid Defence Counsel (LADC) policy.

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Among other things, the Bar Association said it remained firmly committed to the cause of the legal fraternity and “in solidarity with Joint Action Committee of the Bar Associations of Punjab, Haryana and UT Chandigarh”.

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Earlier during the day, a joint meeting of Joint Action Committee of the Bar Associations of Punjab, Haryana and UT Chandigarh was held with the Acting Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to deliberate upon the issues arising from the implementation of the LADC policy.

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“Upon a telephonic request received from Sukhwinder Singh Sidhu, advocate, president, Bar Association, Moga, requesting the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association to continue leading the ongoing movement against the implementation of the LADC policy, the executive committee, in solidarity with Joint Action Committee, has resolved to postpone the General House Meeting scheduled for today. The said meeting shall now be held on Monday August 3 at 9.30 am,” it was added.

It was further unanimously resolved that “in solidarity with Joint Action Committee and in support of the ongoing agitation against the implementation of the LADC policy, the members of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association shall continue to suspend work until Monday”.

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