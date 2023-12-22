Punjab and Haryana High Court calls for curbing illegal mining menace

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, December 22

In a stern response to the environmental and social hazards posed by illegal mining, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has emphasised the need to curb this menace. The court underscored the detrimental effects on the environment and society, including the perils faced by the meagerly-paid labour, before urging the courts to scrupulously enforce the legislative regulations.

The Bench asserted illegal mining more often than not involved large-scale deforestation posing a serious threat to the environment. It not only contributed to soil erosion, but also directly impacted the biodiversity of the region.

Justice Harpreet Singh Brar of the high court also asserted the process of mining contaminated the soil and water resources, endangering the ecosystem by making it unsustainable for not only the area residents, but also the flora and fauna. Furthermore, illegal mining had a significant social impact because of the exploitative labour practices it often entailed.

The Bench was hearing an anticipatory bail plea in a case registered for causing death by negligence under Section 304 of the IPC and the provisions of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act at Sri Hargobindpur police station in Gurdaspur district.

The Bench, during the course of hearing, was told that a complaint was received by the mining inspector regarding alleged illegal mining by the petitioner and the death of his employee during the mining operation. The victim, operating a JCB, and was suffocated to death after the sand he was excavating fell on him, it was alleged.

“Mostly hailing from socially and economically weaker sections of the society, these workers are paid a meager wage and exposed to unsafe working conditions without proper protection. There is an urgent need to curb the menace of illegal mining to mitigate its rather detrimental effects on the environment and the society and the court must do their part by scrupulously enforcing the regulations put in place by the legislature,” the Bench observed.

The Bench also made it clear that the petitioner’s custodial interrogation was essential to ascertain the manner in which the illegal mining was being conducted and also to recover the machinery involved the operation. As such, the petition was being dismissed.

