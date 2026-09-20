Punjab and Haryana High Court denies bail to cop involved in passport fraud

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that a police official who betrays the trust reposed in him cannot be granted the concession of bail. Justice Manisha Batra ruled that the official could not claim parity with co-accused individuals who were already granted bail, emphasising that “the case of the petitioner stands on a different footing” due to his direct abuse of authority.

The accused police official had sought bail by arguing parity with co-accused granted regular bail by the High Court. Appearing before Justice Batra’s Bench, his counsel contended that the petitioner was not named in the initial FIR and was only included later during the investigation.

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