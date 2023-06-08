Punjab and Haryana High Court: Departmental probe during judicial custody against law

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 7

Terming illegal the departmental inquiry conducted while an official was in judicial custody, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has set aside an order passed by the Punjab Director-General of Police dismissing the employee from service.

Justice Pankaj Jain observed: “The opportunity that needs to be granted to a delinquent employee is not merely a formality, but has to be reasonable and adequate…. All the time the petitioner was being proceeded against departmentally, she was in judicial custody. Her handicap to respond to the show-cause notice/inquiry proceedings owing to her being in judicial custody cannot be denied by the state”.

Justice Jain added that the state — the petitioner’s employer — ought to have been more considerate and pragmatic and ought to have waited at least till the petitioner was out on bail from judicial custody.

The order by Justice Jain came on a petition filed by a junior assistant through counsel Ranjivan Singh, Risham Raag Singh and Kanika Toor. It was contended that the employee remained in judicial custody from March 2020 to November 2022 following the registration of an FIR against her.

Her services were placed under suspension on June 3, 2020, and she was charge-sheeted on July 3, 2020, under the Punjab Civil Service (Punishment and Appeals) Rules. Observing that the extreme punishment of dismissal awarded to a delinquent employee could not be viewed lightly, Justice Jain made it clear that a regular employee could not be saddled with the extreme punishment of dismissal, removal or reduction in rank without conducting a regular inquiry.

So far as the registration of the FIR against the petitioner was concerned, Justice Jain observed that it admittedly had not culminated in the order of conviction. As per the golden principle of criminal jurisprudence, none could be said to be guilty until so held.