Punjab and Haryana High Court dismisses husband’s bail petition with Rs 1 lakh costs

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, March 26

An “affluent property dealer”, facing allegations of solemnising a second marriage during the subsistence of the previous one and forging income tax returns to deprive complainant-wife of her legal right to maintenance, has been directed to pay the exemplary costs of Rs 1 lakh.

The direction came as Justice Kuldeep Tiwari of the Punjab and Haryana High Court dismissed his regular bail plea after observing that his mala fide intention, besides disrespectful and misleading conduct, disentitled him to the grant of relief.

The matter was placed before Justice Tiwari after the petitioner filed a second plea craving for the court’s indulgence in enlarging him on regular bail in a cheating and forgery case registered in February 2016 under Sections 494, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC at a Ludhiana police station.

Justice Tiwari asserted the petitioner used all dilatory tactics and came out with false assurances to escape from the clutches of law. He, unfortunately, remained successful to some extent as he enjoyed liberty “either through reaping the concession of interim anticipatory bail or interim bail consequent upon his arrest in the case”.

Justice Tiwari further asserted: “Though it appears to be a matrimonial discord inter se the petitioner and the complainant, however, taking into account the gravity of the allegations, vis-à-vis, solemnisation of second marriage during the subsistence of previous marriage and forging of income tax returns to deprive the complainant of her legal right of maintenance, this court is not inclined to grant the relief of regular bail to the petitioner”.

Justice Tiwari added lending vigour to the court’s conclusion was the fraud played by the petitioner inasmuch as he secured interim bail from the HC by making a false statement/assurance regarding compliance of an undertaking/terms of settlement recorded in an order passed in September 2017.

Justice Tiwari observed he kept on repeating false assurances for three-and-a-half years “just to reap the benefits” of interim bail.

“Therefore, the mala fide intention of the petitioner, besides his disrespectful and misleading conduct, disentitles him from him being granted the relief of regular bail. Consequently, the instant petition is dismissed, with exemplary cost of Rs.1,00,000 to be forthwith deposited by the petitioner with the trial court concerned,” Justice Tiwari observed.

Before parting with the order, Justice Tiwari added that the petitioner had not surrendered before the trial court in compliance of court directions. As such, the SHO of the jurisdictional police station was directed to forthwith arrest and produce him before the court concerned for it to take appropriate legal action against him. The Bench also directed releasing the amount in the complainant’s favour as “huge arrears of maintenance” were stated to be outstanding and recoverable from him.

