Punjab and Haryana High Court dismisses judicial officer

Chandigarh, March 9

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has decided to dismiss Additional District and Sessions Judge Hemant Gopal. The decision was taken during a meeting of the Full Court, comprising the Chief Justice and other Judges.

This is the third time in over a year that the HC, under Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha, has tightened the reins, sending across a strong message of zero tolerance amid subordinate judiciary.

In November last year, the HC compulsorily retired two Additional District and Sessions Judges from both Punjab and Haryana. In all, action was believed to have been taken or proposed to be initiated against 16 judicial officers belonging to the subordinate judiciary of both states. Action was taken or proceedings initiated against 16 judicial officers in December, 2020, also.

The action against Hemant Gopal came more than four years after his services were placed under suspension. Taking up a petition on the judicial side, the HC had in September, 2021, observed:

“Though no final order has been passed by the HC qua Hemant Gopal, Additional District and Sessions Judge, who is continuing under suspension for the past about four years, yet prima facie, his indictment as per the inquiry report is apparent on record.”

The matter was brought to fore after former MLA Mangat Rai moved the HC seeking stay on conviction on the ground that Gopal, on a complaint against him, was “found guilty of the article of charges that he has demanded illegal gratification while passing the impugned judgment of conviction and has acquitted one of the co-accused”.

The Bench had observed it was clear that the then Additional Sessions Judge/Special Judge, CBI, Patiala, on a complaint given by the applicant-appellant faced departmental inquiry. As per the report, he was found guilty of the charge.

Services suspended four years ago