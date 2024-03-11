High Court frowns upon ‘3-pronged’ approach by Punjab agriculture department

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, March 10

In a significant judgment, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has deprecated “three-pronged approach” adopted by a Punjab Government department regarding employees on the same footing. Justice Aman Chaudhary made it clear that different yardsticks adopted by the Agriculture Department while dealing with its employees with disability was incomprehensible.

They were assessed by the PGIMER with disability less than 40 per cent. But petitioner-employee was allowed to reap the benefit of extension in service, although there was no order to that effect. Another employee was retired from service at 58. Yet another employee was granted promotion purportedly under the general category.

Justice Chaudhary also made it clear that employees exploiting invalid disability percentage certificates for undue advantage in the initial stages were not entitled to further benefits. “Fraud and justice do not dwell together”, Justice Chaudhary asserted.

The issue before the Bench was the petitioner’s disability percentage, based on which he was not only to continue in service till 60, but also considered for promotion. The petitioner’s stand in the matter was that he was wrongly denied promotion by considering him under the physically handicapped category he was appointed under in November 1986.

Justice Chaudhary observed the initial appointment was based on a certificate dated May 17, 1985, wherein the disability was 10 per cent –– must less than the requisite. But another certificate dated April 11, 2013, placed the disability at 42 per cent. Justice Chaudhary asserted the certificate forming the solitary basis for the petitioner’s induction into service under the physically handicapped category depicted 10 per cent disability. “It in itself speaks volumes of his having been granted this undue benefit, thereby depriving a truly deserving candidate under the category. If the foundation is weak, the edifice is bound to collapse”.

Justice Chaudhary observed the petitioner’s counsel was at a loss of words regarding the reason for submission of certificate issued in 2013. In any case, a subsequently procured certificate could by no stretch of imagination validate the appointment obtained on the basis of the earlier certificate which reflected one-fourth the requisite percentage of disability. There appeared to be no justification whatsoever in accepting the subsequent certificate over and above the 1985 certificate.

“Once the factum of he having taken the undue benefit of an invalid certificate is apparent, as regards the percentage of disability, in such an eventuality, the department concerned cannot be made to perpetuate the illegality by granting further benefit to him thereof, which stands eclipsed in the wake of the true facts that have surfaced,” Justice Chaudhary asserted, while dismissing the plea.

