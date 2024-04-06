Punjab and Haryana High Court grants adjournment in contempt plea against IAS officer with costs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 5

Acting on a contempt of court petition against IAS officer Jaswinder Kaur Sidhu and other respondents in a recruitment matter, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has granted adjournment subject to payment of Rs 25,000 costs after observing that “enough time” had already been wasted.

As the matter came up for resumed hearing before Justice Rajbir Sehrawat’s Bench, the counsel for Sidhu and other respondents submitted that the petitioner’s claim had now been rejected as his certificate on his belonging to the category of ward of police personnel was submitted late.

The Bench observed the aspect had already been considered and decided by the writ court against the respondents. “Therefore, rejecting the claim of the petitioner on the same ground which already stands declined to them by the writ court is a blatant violation of the order of the writ court for which the respondents deserves to be proceeded in contempt proceedings”.

The Bench also took note of the submission by the counsel for the respondents for additional time to address the arguments on the issue “as to why the respondents should not be convicted for having committed contempt of the court”.

Granting an opportunity to address the arguments, the Bench fixed the matter for further hearing on July 4. “No further adjournment shall be granted. It is further ordered that if the order of the writ court is not complied with before the next date of hearing, then the respondents shall remain personally present before this court on the next date of hearing, to receive further orders in the contempt proceedings,” the Bench concluded.

