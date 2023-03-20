Punjab and Haryana High Court nixes plea seeking probe into jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s TV interview

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 20

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has refused to hear a plea seeking probe into an episode where hardcore criminal, Lawrence Bishnoi, had purportedly given an interview to a news channel from inside the jail.

When the matter came up for hearing before Justice Vikram Aggarwal on Monday, the Bench asked the petitioner to move the court by way of a public interest litigation (PIL).

The Bench gave the petitioner liberty to file a PIL and the petition was ordered to be “dismissed as withdrawn”.

The petition filed by Gourave Bhayyia Gilhotra, a Chandigarh-based lawyer, had sought directions to appoint a central agency to inquire and register an FIR against the person responsible for specifically conducting interview from the jail premises of a Class-A category gangster involved in more than 30 cases of murder, extortion and ransom.

#lawrence bishnoi #punjab gangsters