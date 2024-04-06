Punjab and Haryana High Court notice to Centre, state over SGPC poll

Chandigarh, April 5
Acting on an application filed by the Sehajdhari Sikh Party for staying a notification issued in October last year, whereby the schedule for preparation of electoral rolls for the SGPC elections was issued during the pendency of a writ petition, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued notice to the Centre and state regarding the stay.
The Bench of Acting Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Judge Lapita Banerji fixed May 16 as the next date of hearing. The notice, issued by the Bench, was accepted by senior government counsel Arun Gosain for the Union of India and AAG Saurav Khurana on Punjab’s behalf.
The petitioners, through counsel Sanjeev Sharma, have challenged in the writ petition the Sikh Gurudwara Amendment Act 2016, “whereby 70 lakh Sikhs have been disenfranchised of their voting rights in the elections of the SGPC and other related boards and committees constituted under the Sikh Gurudwara Act 1925.
