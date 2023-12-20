Punjab and Haryana High Court ordered SIT to probe recruitment scam in 2013

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, December 19

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on November 22, 2013, had ordered the constitution of a special investigation team to probe the alleged irregularities in the selection of 312 medical officers in 2009-10 by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC).

The order indicated the junking of the much-hyped Vigilance report in the matter. The Vigilance had probed the selection process and virtually indicted several PPSC members. But it was not made a part of the judicial record by the high court. Those indicted had all along been raising questions on the objectivity and the fairness of the report.

The matter was brought under the judicial scanner after a petition was filed in public interest by former DGP KPS Gill and other petitioners. The high court, on a previous date of hearing, had asserted the contentions raised in the bunch of petitions boiled down to three issues.

The Bench asserted the first one, raised by former chairman, was about an independent inquiry by the CBI or a retired Judge of the high court.

The Bench observed it was argued that the Vigilance inquiry had been ordered by the Punjab Chief Minister to bring discredit to the commission with a view to replacing its members. The other two issues were taking the inquiry report on record and demand for quashing the selections made by unsuccessful candidates.

PPSC chairman Sanjit Kumar Sinha too had file a petition for independent probe into the allegations levelled against the commission in the selection of medical officers. Sinha had accused Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal of attacking the commission’s independence, while demanding a probe by the CBI, or a retired high court judge.

Dubbing the process as fair, his counsel had asserted the allegations were “close relatives of judges, ministers, MLAs, IAS and IPS officers have been selected because of their influence”. “Just because some candidates happen to be the relatives of persons, who are eminent in government service, did not disqualify them from being considered for the posts of medical officers,” he said.

Describing as “preposterous”, the allegations that 45 doctors were interviewed in 40 minutes, Sinha said three panels interviewed on an average 80 to 90 candidates in forenoon and afternoon sessions.

