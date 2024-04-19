Punjab and Haryana High Court orders transfer and posting of 137 judicial officers

Chandigarh, April 19
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ordered the transfer and posting of 137 judicial officers, including District and Sessions Judges, in the district courts across the States of Punjab and Haryana. While 72 officers are from Haryana, the remaining are from Punjab.
Among others, District and Sessions Judge Subhas Mehla has been transferred to Gurugram. He replaces District and Sessions Surya Partap Singh, who has been transferred to Panchkula as District and Sessions
Judge, Member Secretary, Haryana State Legal Services Authority.
In Punjab, Mohali District and Sessions Judge Harpal Singh goes to Kapurthala; District and Sessions Judge Munish Singal has been transferred to Sangrur; District and Sessions Judge Amarinder Singh Grewal has been sent from Kapurthala to Amritsar, while District and Sessions Judge there Harpreet Kaur Randhawa goes to Ludhiana.
District and Sessions Judge Kanwaljit Singh has been transferred to Tarn Taran and District and Sessions Judge Priya Sood goes to Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Over 62 per cent voter turnout in Phase-1 amid sporadic violence
Minor EVM glitches reported at some booths in Tamil Nadu, Ar...
Chhattisgarh: CRPF jawan on poll duty killed in accidental explosion of grenade launcher shell
The incident took place near Galgam village under Usoor poli...
Lok Sabha elections: 0% voting in 6 Nagaland districts over separate territory demand
CM Neiphiu Rio says no problem with demand
Lok Sabha elections 2024: What do voting percentage and other trends signify
A high voter turnout is generally read as anti-incumbency ag...
India delivers 1st batch of BrahMos missiles to Philippines amid China’s military muscle-flexing in South China Sea
BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd produces the supersonic cruise mis...