Punjab and Haryana High Court pulls up cops over LPU violence probe

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday expressed serious concern over the police investigation into the violence at Lovely Professional University (LPU), observing that the steps taken so far fell “much short” of expectations and that the circulation of false information had implications beyond the university.

The Division Bench of Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor gave the police another opportunity to examine the matter before proceeding with a plea seeking transfer of the investigation to an independent central agency.

Advertisement

“We expect the police authorities to immediately take cognisance of the larger implications which arise out of the incident and the threats which it poses to public safety and security and larger national interest,” the Bench observed, urging authorities to take remedial measures and apprehend the culprit.