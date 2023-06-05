Punjab and Haryana High Court puts Centre on notice on plea challenging SOP for investigation

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 4

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has put the Union of India on notice on a petition for quashing the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued on September 3, 2021, vide which the Centre prescribed procedure for investigation under the Prevention of Corruption Act for public servants.

It was contended that the procedure was materially different from the procedure of investigation under the Criminal Procedure Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act. Taking up the matter, Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj also fixed the case for August 8 for further hearing.

Describing it as ultra vires of the statute, petitioner-advocate Sarabjit Singh Verka added the SOP was required to be declared ultra vires of the statute and also unconstitutional as it created a firewall for public servant accused of corruption, which was beyond the statutory protection as per the enacted law.

Senior advocate RS Bains with counsel Amandeep Raj Bawa also prayed on the petitioner’s behalf that appropriate directions might be issued in accordance with the settled law that the proposal for sanction for investigation and the prosecution must be decided within weeks and months and not “in terms of years” as has been happening in the state of Punjab from the information supplied under the RTI Act.