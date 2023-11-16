 Punjab and Haryana High Court quashes FIR against cameraman Mritunjay Kumar : The Tribune India

It’s a fit case where the continuation of criminal proceedings would amount to an abuse of the process of law, asserts Justice Anoop Chitkara

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, November 16

More than six months after the Punjab Police registered a case against scribe Bhawana Gupta and others under the provisions of the Scheduled Castes & Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Justice Anoop Chitkara of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday quashed the FIR and all subsequent proceedings on cameraman Mritunjay Kumar’s plea.

Justice Chitkara asserted: “It is strange that despite there being no allegation or involvement of the petitioner, he was arraigned as an accused, and was also arrested, though as per the petitioner’s counsel, he got bail after custody of four days”.

Referring to the peculiar facts and circumstances of the matter, Justice Chitkara asserted it was a fit case where the continuation of criminal proceedings would amount to an abuse of the process of law. As such, the court was invoking its inherent jurisdiction and quashing the FIR and all subsequent proceedings.

After hearing senior advocates RS Rai and Chetan Mittal for the petitioner and the rival contentions, Justice Chitkara added the State had filed its reply by way of affidavit by an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Emergency Response-cum-Nodal Officer for SC/ST Cases. It remained undisputed that the petitioner, Mritunjay Kumar, did not hurl the alleged abuses, which according to the prosecution made out an offence under the provisions of the Act.

Justice Chitkara added it also remained undisputed that the petitioner was not driving the vehicle. Even the State, on instructions from the investigator, admitted that the rash driving or riding on a public way and another offence under Sections 279 and 337 IPC had not been attributed to the petitioner.

“In addition to that, there is no allegation against the petitioner, Mritunjay Kumar, of having committed any offence (of mischief) under Section 427 IPC, for the reason that there is no averment that he had caused any damage to any property. No allegation for damage to mobile phone was leveled against Bhawana Gupta or Mritunjay Kumar, because they were not driving the vehicle,” Justice Chitkara added.

