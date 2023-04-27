 Punjab and Haryana High Court raps Punjab for taking away bed-ridden widow’s right to life; awards Rs 2 lakh costs : The Tribune India

Punjab and Haryana High Court raps Punjab for taking away bed-ridden widow’s right to life; awards Rs 2 lakh costs

Punjab and Haryana High Court raps Punjab for taking away bed-ridden widow’s right to life; awards Rs 2 lakh costs

Rapping the state of Punjab for trying to take away a bed-ridden widow’s right to life, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that she was entitled to Rs 2 lakh exemplary costs. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, April 26

Rapping the state of Punjab for trying to take away a bed-ridden widow’s right to life, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that she was entitled to Rs 2 lakh exemplary costs. Justice Jasgurpreet Singh Puri also ruled that the state violated her constitutional, statutory and human right by denying family pension, along with her husband’s pension, and other benefits.

Order passed 4 years after husband’s death

Shockingly, an order has been passed four years after the death of the petitioner’s husband by making an observation that he is guilty of grave misconduct, which is totally unknown to service jurisprudence. Justice Jasgurpreet Singh Puri, High Court

Justice Puri also made it clear that pension and other benefits could not be denied in case of a deceased employee after relying on Rule 2.2(b) of the Punjab Civil Services Rules. “Rule 2.2(a) encompasses within its domain, the government’s rights to withhold pension on the basis of future good conduct, which is stated to be an implied condition for the grant of pension, whereas in the present case the petitioner’s husband had already died and there was no question of future good conduct.”

Allowing the petition filed by Kaushalya Devi, Justice Puri observed she was stated to be confined to bed, yet running from pillar to post to seek justice. In her second round of litigation, she was seeking family pension, which was not only a statutory, but also a constitutional right, under Article 300-A of the Constitution, which provided that nobody would be deprived of property except by the authority of law.

Legal aid counsel Arnav Sood submitted on the petitioner’s behalf that she had been suffering for almost eight years, since her husband died in 2015. The state counsel, on the other hand, submitted that the employee did not disclose his conviction at retirement time. The Bench was also told that pension and other pensionary benefits were withheld under Rule 2.2(b) as benefit could not be allowed to the employee in view of grave misconduct and negligence.

Justice Puri asserted that the conviction in the present case was under Sections 148, 324, 149, 324, 323 and 326/149, IPC, (causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means and other offences). Nothing on record indicated action was required to be taken on the basis of observation in conviction order. It was not even a case of any pecuniary loss to the state.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

PM Modi, other leaders pay homage to Parkash Singh Badal in Chandigarh; last rites at native village on Thursday

2
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

3
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal's ‘unfulfilled’ wish, wanted to see Sukhbir and Manpreet together in SAD again, says a relative

4
Nation

Rs 45 crore spent on renovation of Kejriwal's bungalow, claims report; Congress slams AAP

5
Diaspora

Singapore executes Indian-origin man for cannabis trafficking

6
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh schools trolls for misunderstanding his Coachella statement

7
Delhi

Shelly Oberoi of AAP re-elected Delhi mayor; BJP's Shikha Rai withdraws nomination

8
Chandigarh

Roads from Transport Light Point to Grain Light Point and from Sukhna Light Point to Transport Light Point to remain closed

9
Nation

10 police personnel, driver killed in blast carried out by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

10
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Don't Miss

View All
Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader’s number
Punjab

Punjabi NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader's number

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky

Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting
Features

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting

Top News

Queues of mourners, PM leads tributes

Queues of mourners, PM Modi leads tributes

Union Cabinet resolution condoles Badal’s death

Buzz over SAD, BJP burying the hatchet

Buzz over SAD, BJP burying the hatchet

Xi dials Zelenskyy, offers mediation to end conflict

Xi dials Zelenskyy, offers mediation to end conflict

11 killed as Naxalites blow up police vehicle

11 killed as Naxalites blow up police vehicle

Poonch attack: Man who ‘sheltered’ terrorists detained

Poonch attack: Man who 'sheltered' terrorists detained


Cities

View All

20 hurt as bus crashes after brake failure

20 hurt as bus crashes after brake failure

CKD condoles death of former CM Badal

Call to restore British-era clock atop Hall Gate

After video, traffic cop booked for graft

Play ‘Samma Wali Daang’ highlights farmers’ problems

Ensured big-ticket projects for Bathinda

Parkash Singh Badal ensured big-ticket projects for Bathinda

2 years on, collector rates set for 10% increase in UT

2 years on, collector rates set for 10% increase in UT

13 immigration agents booked for defying order

WTC, Beverly promoters move appellate authority

MC revises rates of 3 commercial grounds

PM's visit triggers snarl-ups in Chandigarh

AAP Mayor Shelly, her deputy Iqbal re-elected unopposed

AAP Mayor Shelly, her deputy Iqbal re-elected unopposed

Delhi CM faces Oppn ire over Rs 45-cr house renovation

Life of ‘Thesaurus Man’ comes alive in documentary

Light rain to bring respite from heat

Akalis, BJP suspend Jalandhar bypoll campaign

Akalis, BJP suspend Jalandhar bypoll campaign

I-T raids continue at premises of pastor

Tributes pour in across party lines

Confusion among staff, students over holiday

Jauramajra visits former MLA Sarhal's native village in Banga

18-year-old beaten to death in Ludhiana, friend gets serious injuries

18-year-old beaten to death in Ludhiana, friend gets serious injuries

Brampton homicide: Canada police issue arrest warrant

Ludhiana ranks third among 12 ‘rising cities’ in country, says survey

Dumping of waste in Gill village pond: Two Ludhiana activists move National Green Tribunal

26 fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana district

CM to attend Pbi varsity’s foundation day celebration

CM to attend Pbi varsity's foundation day celebration

Arhtiyas threaten protest over tardy lifting of wheat

28 new Covid cases surface in district

District Administration earmarks 1.2 km for cycle track