Punjab and Haryana High Court raps Punjab for taking away bed-ridden widow’s right to life; awards Rs 2 lakh costs

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, April 26

Rapping the state of Punjab for trying to take away a bed-ridden widow’s right to life, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that she was entitled to Rs 2 lakh exemplary costs. Justice Jasgurpreet Singh Puri also ruled that the state violated her constitutional, statutory and human right by denying family pension, along with her husband’s pension, and other benefits.

Order passed 4 years after husband’s death Shockingly, an order has been passed four years after the death of the petitioner’s husband by making an observation that he is guilty of grave misconduct, which is totally unknown to service jurisprudence. Justice Jasgurpreet Singh Puri, High Court

Justice Puri also made it clear that pension and other benefits could not be denied in case of a deceased employee after relying on Rule 2.2(b) of the Punjab Civil Services Rules. “Rule 2.2(a) encompasses within its domain, the government’s rights to withhold pension on the basis of future good conduct, which is stated to be an implied condition for the grant of pension, whereas in the present case the petitioner’s husband had already died and there was no question of future good conduct.”

Allowing the petition filed by Kaushalya Devi, Justice Puri observed she was stated to be confined to bed, yet running from pillar to post to seek justice. In her second round of litigation, she was seeking family pension, which was not only a statutory, but also a constitutional right, under Article 300-A of the Constitution, which provided that nobody would be deprived of property except by the authority of law.

Legal aid counsel Arnav Sood submitted on the petitioner’s behalf that she had been suffering for almost eight years, since her husband died in 2015. The state counsel, on the other hand, submitted that the employee did not disclose his conviction at retirement time. The Bench was also told that pension and other pensionary benefits were withheld under Rule 2.2(b) as benefit could not be allowed to the employee in view of grave misconduct and negligence.

Justice Puri asserted that the conviction in the present case was under Sections 148, 324, 149, 324, 323 and 326/149, IPC, (causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means and other offences). Nothing on record indicated action was required to be taken on the basis of observation in conviction order. It was not even a case of any pecuniary loss to the state.