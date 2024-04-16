Punjab and Haryana High Court seeks details from DCP in SIM card smuggling case

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, April 15

It may set alarm bells ringing, but 198 SIM cards to be allegedly used for commission of ‘some unknown crime abroad’ were found in a Cambodia-bound parcel of jeans. To make matters worse, only one person has been arrested so far.

Taking cognisance of the SIM card smuggling scam four months after the occurrence, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has called for comprehensive details of the investigation process from the DCP concerned. Among other things, he has been asked to specify the complicity among employees of the telecom companies.

The direction by Justice NS Shekhawat came on a petition filed by an accused seeking regular bail in a case registered for cheating and another offence on December 21, 2023, at division no. 3 police station in Ludhiana.

Justice Shekhawat’s Bench was told that the accused on December 18 last year had booked a parcel of pair of four jeans to be sent to Cambodia. But 198 SIM cards of telecom companies, in working condition, were found in it after scanned by X-ray machine.

The state counsel told the Bench that action was not taken against any other person in the matter. Besides this, the SIM cards belonged to different persons and were activated by ‘using the papers of some other persons’. But they were neither arrayed as accused, nor were their statements recorded as witnesses. The challan was also presented ‘in an exceptional hurry’.

Taking a note of the submissions, Justice Shekhawat directed the DCP concerned to file his affidavit mentioning the details of the persons in whose name the SIM cards were issued and the evidence collected in this regard; whether all persons who got SIM cards issued illegally were arrayed as accused or witnesses and the reasons for not doing so and official’s name who recorded the ‘zimni’ orders in this regard.

He also directed him to specify whether an application was moved before the court seeking further investigation; whether customer application form of each SIM card was obtained from the telecom companies and whether investigation was conducted into the involvement of officials of the telecom companies.

Justice Shekhawat also sought information on the involvement of any international gang. “In case the reply is not filed before the next date of hearing, the DCP concerned shall remain present in the court on the date fixed. The investigating officer of the present case is also directed to remain present in the court along with the entire relevant record,” he concluded.

