Punjab and Haryana High Court stays order to seal Patiala Cricket Association building

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 2

Acting on a petition filed by the Patiala Cricket Association alleging the sealing of its premises without complying with the principles of natural justice, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has stayed the operation of the “impugned orders/notices”. The order by Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj will remain in operation till February 15, when the case comes up for further hearing.

Appearing before Justice Bhardwaj’s Bench on the petitioner’s behalf, counsel Sangram Singh Saron and

Shubreet Kaur contended that the association was a lessee of the premises for tenure of 30 years, valid from 2021 till 2051. But the authorities had sealed the premises and restrained the petitioner from its use without complying with the principles of natural justice, without affording any opportunity of hearing and for no valid considerations.

Taking up the matter, Justice Bhardwaj also issued notice of motion to the state of Punjab and other respondents.