Punjab and Haryana High Court stays order to seal Patiala Cricket Association building

Chandigarh, January 2
Acting on a petition filed by the Patiala Cricket Association alleging the sealing of its premises without complying with the principles of natural justice, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has stayed the operation of the “impugned orders/notices”. The order by Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj will remain in operation till February 15, when the case comes up for further hearing.
Appearing before Justice Bhardwaj’s Bench on the petitioner’s behalf, counsel Sangram Singh Saron and
Shubreet Kaur contended that the association was a lessee of the premises for tenure of 30 years, valid from 2021 till 2051. But the authorities had sealed the premises and restrained the petitioner from its use without complying with the principles of natural justice, without affording any opportunity of hearing and for no valid considerations.
Taking up the matter, Justice Bhardwaj also issued notice of motion to the state of Punjab and other respondents.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...