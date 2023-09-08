Punjab and Haryana High Court stays trial against MLA Manwinder Singh

Chandigarh, September 7
Issuing a notice of motion for November 23, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has stayed further proceedings before the trial court on a petition filed by MLA Manwinder Singh challenging the legality of the challan presented against him under Section 171-F of the IPC regarding undue influence at elections.
Appearing before Justice Vikas Bahl’s Bench, his counsel Satnam Chauhan contended that the challan had been presented under Section 171-F, which provided for punishment regarding undue influence at elections.
The offence under Section 171-F was a non-cognisable offence. Whenever information regarding a non-cognisable offence was given to a police officer, he was required to refer the informant to a magistrate. It was specifically provided that no police officer could investigate a non-cognisable case without order by a magistrate, who had the power to try/commit such a case.
