Punjab and Haryana High Court summons ADGP, DIG over 'false' affidavit in jail assault case

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, December 12

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has summoned Additional Director-General of Police (ADGP), Prisons, and Deputy Inspector-General (DIG), Prisons, after observing that prima facie a false affidavit had been filed before the court.

The Hoshiarpur District and Sessions Judge has also been directed to submit a detailed report in the matter, which pertains to the alleged beating up of an inmate on the jail premises.

The direction by Justice NS Shekhawat of the high court came on a petition filed against the state of Punjab and other respondents by Harinder Pal Singh through counsel Amit Agnihotri.

As the matter came up for resumed hearing before the Bench, a reply was filed by way of an affidavit by Additional Director-General of Police, following high court’s order dated November 16.

The affidavit said that eight CCTV cameras were installed in front of a gurdwara and temple inside the jail by their management committees. Only jail employees could be seen in the footage and not prisoner Harinder Pal Singh, the affidavit added. The prisoner was neither beaten, nor did he suffer any injury, as per the inquiry officer, the affidavit said.

Agnihotri, on the other hand, played footage from his pen-drive during the court proceedings, following which Justice Shekhawat asserted that it was apparent from the recording that some person was being beaten up by jail officials on the premises.

“Thus, in the prima facie opinion of the court, a false affidavit has been filed before this court. Additional Director-General of Police, Prisons, Punjab, Chandigarh, as well as Deputy Inspector General of Prisons, Amritsar, is directed to remain present in the court on the next date of hearing”.

Justice Shekhawat also took note of Agnihotri’s contentions that the petitioner had moved an application before the Hoshiarpur District and Sessions Judge, requesting him to take action in the matter.

“The District and Sessions Judge, Hoshiarpur, is also directed to submit a detailed report with regard to the application submitted by the petitioner,” the court ordered. The case will now come up for further hearing on December 14.

