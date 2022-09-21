High Court summons Archaeological Survey of India chief over Amritsar Ram Bagh issue

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 20

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has asked the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Director to explain the delay in complying with a proposal regarding taking over of the historic Ram Bagh of Amritsar for conservation, preservation and maintenance.

The direction assumes significance as Ram Bagh was the summer palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

Taking up the matter, the Division Bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli also asked the Amritsar Municipal Commissioner to remain present on October 17, the next date of hearing in the matter.

The issue was initially brought to the notice of the High Court by a social organisation, the Amritsar Vikas Manch. In its petition against the Union of India and other respondents, the manch, through counsel SS Behl, had sought preservation of Ram Bagh as a historical monument. The High Court, in February 2009, had asserted that it was regrettable that the state government and the Amritsar Municipal Corporation had not been able to sort out the issue of ownership of Ram Bagh.