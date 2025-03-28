DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / Punjab and Haryana High Court summons top officials over national highways project delays

Punjab and Haryana High Court summons top officials over national highways project delays

They have also been directed to submit affidavits detailing compliance with previous orders regarding land acquisition, compensation disbursal, and encumbrance-free possession of land
article_Author
.
Updated At : 09:30 PM Mar 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Taking serious note of delays in national highways projects in Punjab, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed all District Collectors, Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs), and the Regional Director of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) concerned to personally appear before the court on April 4. They have also been directed to submit affidavits detailing compliance with previous orders regarding land acquisition, compensation disbursal, and encumbrance-free possession of land.

A bench of Justice Sureshwar Thakur and Justice Kuldeep Tiwari issued the order while hearing a plea filed by the NHAI against the state of Punjab and other respondents. The bench directed the placing of the case on the urgent list and warned that continued negligence would not be tolerated.

The court had earlier instructed authorities to ensure the removal of obstructions in land acquisition, expedite compensation payments to landowners, and facilitate uninterrupted construction. Despite these directions, delays persisted, prompting the high court to summon the top officials responsible.

Advertisement

“All the District Collectors concerned, all the SSPs concerned, and the Regional Director concerned are directed to record their respective personal appearances before this court along with their respective affidavits,” the court ordered.

“Without further assessing the authenticity of the already submitted affidavits, the court instructs that at the next hearing, all parties must ensure that their affidavits — detailing the affirmative measures taken in accordance with paragraphs the court’s prior order—are duly placed on record,” the bench observed

Advertisement

The matter will now be heard on April 4, where the court will assess the compliance of officials and decide further action.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper