Punjab and Haryana High Court summons top officials over national highways project delays

Taking serious note of delays in national highways projects in Punjab, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed all District Collectors, Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs), and the Regional Director of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) concerned to personally appear before the court on April 4. They have also been directed to submit affidavits detailing compliance with previous orders regarding land acquisition, compensation disbursal, and encumbrance-free possession of land.

A bench of Justice Sureshwar Thakur and Justice Kuldeep Tiwari issued the order while hearing a plea filed by the NHAI against the state of Punjab and other respondents. The bench directed the placing of the case on the urgent list and warned that continued negligence would not be tolerated.

The court had earlier instructed authorities to ensure the removal of obstructions in land acquisition, expedite compensation payments to landowners, and facilitate uninterrupted construction. Despite these directions, delays persisted, prompting the high court to summon the top officials responsible.

“All the District Collectors concerned, all the SSPs concerned, and the Regional Director concerned are directed to record their respective personal appearances before this court along with their respective affidavits,” the court ordered.

“Without further assessing the authenticity of the already submitted affidavits, the court instructs that at the next hearing, all parties must ensure that their affidavits — detailing the affirmative measures taken in accordance with paragraphs the court’s prior order—are duly placed on record,” the bench observed

The matter will now be heard on April 4, where the court will assess the compliance of officials and decide further action.