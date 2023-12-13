Punjab and Haryana High Court takes cognisance of BSF report on drug trafficking

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 12

Taking suo motu cognizance of a news-item on the Border Security Force (BSF) handing over to Punjab Police a list of 75 individuals, suspected to be involved in drug trafficking, the Punjab and Haryana High Court today called for a status report from the state of Punjab. It has been asked to specify the steps being taken following the report by the BSF.

The Bench of Acting Chief Justice Ritu Bahri and Justice Aman Chaudhary also directed the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to file a status report giving details of persons suffering from drug addiction in the states of Punjab and Haryana. The Bureau has also been asked to specify the nature of steps that could be taken to generate awareness regarding the menace among people, who till date were not into drug addiction. The bureau has also been directed to specify the preventive steps “as narcotic items recovered in the State of Punjab, as reported in the newspaper, are huge,” the Bench observed.

Listing the case as a petition in public interest, the Bench observed it was taking suo motu cognisance of the news-report, wherein it was reported that BSF had raised a concern regarding preventive detention of smugglers to combat drug smuggling. The details of seizures and recovery this year of narcotic items, as well as rifles and pistols, had also been mentioned in the news-item.

#Border Security Force BSF #Punjab Police