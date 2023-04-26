 Punjab and Haryana High Court to examine legal sanctity of ‘hukamnama’ : The Tribune India

Punjab and Haryana High Court to examine legal sanctity of ‘hukamnama’

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has made clear its intent to examine the legal sanctity of a “hukamnama” and any other provisions of law barring an individual from preaching Sikh religion as a follower. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, April 25

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has made clear its intent to examine the legal sanctity of a “hukamnama” and any other provisions of law barring an individual from preaching Sikh religion as a follower.

Justice Sandeep Moudgil said the court would examine whether any departure from the same by preaching the religion would amount to hurting or insulting the sentiments and feelings of the community in any manner. Justice Moudgil was hearing a bail petition filed by an accused booked by the police on December 23, 2022, under Section 295-A, IPC, for hurting religious sentiments after he claimed himself to be the “incarnation of Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s soul”. An FIR was registered in Amritsar in this regard.

Justice Moudgil referred to the allegations before observing that the FIR was registered against him alleging that he was insulting the Sikh community by misleading the people and hurting the religious sentiments, prestige and honour of the Sikh religion.

Justice Moudgil asserted apart from the allegations referred to, there was no other material whatsoever coming forth –– either from the FIR’s perusal or any other subsequent investigation by the state –– from which it could be said at this stage that prima facie any kind of insult had been caused to the feelings of the community by way of spoken words, written words, gestures, any kind of conduct or by posting such material through social media.

Justice Moudgil added the counsel for the complainant, however, submitted that only the Guru Granth Sahib was to be worshipped as the sole “Guru” and nobody else, as per the “hukamnama” issued. As such, the FIR had been lodged in the matter.

