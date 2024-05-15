Punjab and Haryana High Court urges regular appointments for teaching staff, cautions against ad hoc recruitment

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, May 15

Emphasising the need to prioritise the establishment of stable and sustainable employment practices for the teaching staff, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has called upon the States of Punjab and Haryana to make appointments on regular basis, while avoid recruitment on contract, temporary and ad hoc basis.

The assertion came as Justice Jagmohan Bansal of the high court described as unfortunate the fact that the teachers were fighting on the roads or in the courts either for their appointment, or terms and conditions of their service.

Justice Bansal was hearing a petition filed against a deemed university by an assistant professor seeking the setting aside of an order issued in December last year, whereby she was relieved from service. Taking up the matter, Justice Bansal asserted the court would hasten to add before parting with the matter that a number of petitions were coming up before the court “on account of contractual, ad hoc or temporary appointment of teaching staff by respondent”.

Describing education as the foundation of every country, Justice Bansal added the teachers played a vital role in nation building. “It is unfortunate that teachers not only of the respondent organization, but of States are fighting on roads or in the courts either for their appointment or terms and conditions of service. The respondent ought to make appointments on regular basis and avoid appointment on contract, temporary and ad-hoc basis,” Justice Bansal added, while making it clear that the petitioner had no right to claim continuity and could be replaced by a regularly appointed teacher.

