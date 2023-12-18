Ruchika M Khanna
Chandigarh, December 18
The Punjab government will give a 4 per cent hike in dearness allowance to its employees, CM Bhagwant Mann said on Monday after meeting the striking ministerial employees union leaders.
“Had a meeting with the representatives of Punjab State Ministerial Service Union on Monday and discussed their issues in detail,” the CM said.
“Sharing a good news that we are going to give a New Year gift to the employees. The DA has been increased by 4% which will be effective from December 1, 2023,” he said.
The ministerial employees have been on strike since November 8.
Other than the DA, they had also been demanding an early implementation of the Old Pension Scheme.
The government had announced its decision to revert to the Old Pension Scheme last year.
Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees
Will be effective from December 1