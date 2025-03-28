Punjab announces new power tariff; industrial units to be affected
There is no change in the power tariff for the domestic and commercial consumers
Advertisement
Punjab on Friday announced the new power tariff order.
There is no change in the power tariff for the domestic and commercial consumers.
Only industrial units that operate during night hours will have to pay an increased tariff of 25 paise per unit.
Advertisement
Instead of the Rs 5.25 per unit charged as night tariff order, the new tariff for industrial consumers for night time is Rs 5.50 per unit.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement