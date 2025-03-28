DT
PT
Home / Punjab / Punjab announces new power tariff; industrial units to be affected

Punjab announces new power tariff; industrial units to be affected

There is no change in the power tariff for the domestic and commercial consumers
Ruchika Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:19 PM Mar 28, 2025 IST
Punjab on Friday announced the new power tariff order.

There is no change in the power tariff for the domestic and commercial consumers.

Only industrial units that operate during night hours will have to pay an increased tariff of 25 paise per unit.

Instead of the Rs 5.25 per unit charged as night tariff order, the new tariff for industrial consumers for night time is Rs 5.50 per unit.

