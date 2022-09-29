Punjab Anti-Gang Task Force nabs Davinder Bambiha gang member Neeraj Chaska from Jammu

Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, September 29

The Punjab Anti-Gang Task Force on Thursday nabbed Davinder Bambiha gang member Neeraj Chaska from Jammu.

He was wanted for the murders of Gurlal Brar and Chandigarh’s Surjit Bouncer.

Gurlal was the cousin of gangster Goldy Brar.

Goldy Brar, while taking responsibility for singer Sidhu Moosewala’s murder, had said that police had let off the killers of his cousin.