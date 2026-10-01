DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Punjab anti-sacrilege law: Government sets stage for formal dialogue with SGPC panel on amendments

Punjab anti-sacrilege law: Government sets stage for formal dialogue with SGPC panel on amendments

Seven-member panel set up, Punjab Government formally informs Akal Takht Jathedar

article_Author
Ruchika Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:50 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Discussions are to be held on proposed amendments to Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026. Representational photo: iStock
Advertisement

The Punjab Government has formally informed the Jathedar of Akal Takht about the constitution of a seven-member committee to hold consultations on proposed amendments to Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026 — setting the stage for discussions between the government-appointed panel and the committee constituted by the SGPC.

The development follows a nearly two-hour meeting of the seven-member panel with Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday. The meeting was primarily an introductory interaction, with the committee deciding to first deliberate internally before engaging with the five-member committee constituted by the SGPC.

Advertisement

The government has now written to the Jathedar informing him about the constitution of the panel and its mandate. PCS officer Harjit Singh Sandhu has been appointed as the nodal officer to facilitate coordination between the two committees.

Advertisement

The seven-member panel comprises former Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, Damdami Taksal chief Sant Giani Harnam Singh Khalsa, Sant Baba Sewa Singh of Rampur Khera, Justice Jaspal Singh (retired), Justice Gurbir Singh (retired), former IPS officer and former Punjab Public Service Commission chairman Jatinder Singh Aulakh, and law officer Preet Inder Pal Singh. Both CM Bhagwant Singh Mann and the former Jathedar of Akal Takht Giani Raghbir Singh had then made it clear that while provisions of the legislation could be discussed and amendments considered, the intent behind the law will not be changed.

The consultations assume significance as the SGPC and Akal Takht have raised objections to several provisions of the amended legislation. The government had constituted the seven-member panel on September 16 specifically to maintain coordination with the Akal Takht-appointed panel and to submit suggestions and reports on issues concerning the Act.

Advertisement

It may be mentioned that the anti-sacrilege law was passed by the Punjab Assembly with the stated objective of strengthening legal provisions relating to the protection and sanctity of Guru Granth Sahib.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts