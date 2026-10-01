Punjab anti-sacrilege law: Government sets stage for formal dialogue with SGPC panel on amendments

The Punjab Government has formally informed the Jathedar of Akal Takht about the constitution of a seven-member committee to hold consultations on proposed amendments to Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026 — setting the stage for discussions between the government-appointed panel and the committee constituted by the SGPC.

The development follows a nearly two-hour meeting of the seven-member panel with Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday. The meeting was primarily an introductory interaction, with the committee deciding to first deliberate internally before engaging with the five-member committee constituted by the SGPC.

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The government has now written to the Jathedar informing him about the constitution of the panel and its mandate. PCS officer Harjit Singh Sandhu has been appointed as the nodal officer to facilitate coordination between the two committees.

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The seven-member panel comprises former Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, Damdami Taksal chief Sant Giani Harnam Singh Khalsa, Sant Baba Sewa Singh of Rampur Khera, Justice Jaspal Singh (retired), Justice Gurbir Singh (retired), former IPS officer and former Punjab Public Service Commission chairman Jatinder Singh Aulakh, and law officer Preet Inder Pal Singh. Both CM Bhagwant Singh Mann and the former Jathedar of Akal Takht Giani Raghbir Singh had then made it clear that while provisions of the legislation could be discussed and amendments considered, the intent behind the law will not be changed.

The consultations assume significance as the SGPC and Akal Takht have raised objections to several provisions of the amended legislation. The government had constituted the seven-member panel on September 16 specifically to maintain coordination with the Akal Takht-appointed panel and to submit suggestions and reports on issues concerning the Act.

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It may be mentioned that the anti-sacrilege law was passed by the Punjab Assembly with the stated objective of strengthening legal provisions relating to the protection and sanctity of Guru Granth Sahib.