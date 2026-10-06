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Home / Punjab / Punjab applicants duped in Canada immigration scam as fraudsters use AI to pose as officials

Punjab applicants duped in Canada immigration scam as fraudsters use AI to pose as officials

IRCC sounds alert amid rising immigration scams targeting newcomers and applicants

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:16 AM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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Among the common scams targeting newcomers are fraudsters posing as Government of Canada officials, phishing emails and text messages, computer virus scams, fake prize and contest offers, and tax-related fraud. Image credit: iStock
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Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has warned newcomers and immigration applicants to remain vigilant against increasingly sophisticated fraud schemes, including scams in which artificial intelligence is used to create convincing fake videos, voices and other content made to appear as if it comes from government sources.

The advisory comes amid complaints from a few people in Punjab who were allegedly duped by fraudsters posing as immigration officials and offering guaranteed jobs in exchange for kickbacks.

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In a public advisory, IRCC said scammers are using AI technology to create realistic content designed to mislead prospective immigrants and newcomers. The department urged people to verify information through official IRCC channels and learn how to identify, report and protect themselves from immigration and citizenship fraud.

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IRCC said newcomers can be particularly vulnerable because they may not be familiar with how government agencies and businesses operate in Canada. Understanding common fraud tactics, it said, can help protect individuals and communities.

Among the common scams targeting newcomers are fraudsters posing as Government of Canada officials, phishing emails and text messages, computer virus scams, fake prize and contest offers, and tax-related fraud.

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IRCC reiterated that no individual or representative can guarantee a job, visa, permanent residence or any other immigration outcome.

The department said only immigration officers in Canada and at Canadian embassies, high commissions and consulates can decide whether to issue a visa.

It also reminded applicants that immigration processing fees are standardised worldwide and that official payments can be made online through government channels.

IRCC said its employees will never ask applicants to deposit money into a personal bank account, transfer funds through private money-transfer services, threaten arrest or deportation over unpaid fees, offer special immigration deals or promise approval in exchange for additional money or information.

The department also said its officials do not use free email services such as Gmail, Hotmail or Yahoo Mail to contact applicants.

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