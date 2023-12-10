Punjab: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann launch scheme to deliver services at people’s doorstep

Ludhiana, December 10
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann launched the “Bhagwant Mann Sarkar Tuhade Dwar” scheme, aimed at providing citizen-centric services to people at their doorstep, on Sunday.
Under the scheme, people will get 43 services, including issuance of certificates of birth, marriage, death, income, residence, caste, rural area, border area, backward area, pension, payment of electricity bills and land demarcation.
Addressing a gathering here after the launch of the scheme, Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal said it is a historic day not only for Punjab, but also for the country.
“The work that is going to commence in Punjab is not less than any revolution. It is a revolutionary step,” said Kejriwal, who was accompanied by Mann.
“You do not need to go to offices. Your work will be done at your doorstep,” he added.
Kejriwal said as many as 43 government services will be delivered at the doorstep of people. He said to avail these services, people will have to dial helpline number 1076.
They will be asked to schedule their appointments according to their convenience to get their work done, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said.
Kejriwal said his government in Delhi started this service in the national capital in 2018.
