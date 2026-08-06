Punjab Assembly: Cong, Akali MLAs unite to corner AAP over sacrilege law

In a rare show of unity, the Congress and two Akali MLAs — Ganieve Kaur and Manpreet Ayali — targeted the ruling AAP for failing to table amendments to the state’s anti-sacrilege law.

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Chaos marred the zero hour when SAD MLA Ganieve Kaur claimed that the ruling party had challenged the authority of the Akal Takht by failing to table amendments to the Sri Jagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act, 2026.

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Adopting an aggressive stance, the Akali Dal MLA accused the ruling AAP of failing to fulfil the commitment made before the Akal Takht Jathedar.

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Tempers flared up after she referred to Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan’s statement that the gathering in the House was akin to a “sangat”.

She said it was not a ‘sangat’ but a gathering of MLAs and Ministers.

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Within minutes, the Opposition MLAs walked into the well of the House, raising the slogan of “Panth Dokhi Sarkar”.

To counter the Opposition, AAP MLAs began raising slogans against the Congress and the SAD, branding them as “Panth Dokhi”.

The Speaker adjourned the House for eight minutes, and after resumption, abruptly ended the zero hour within 15 minutes, though it is meant to run for up to an hour.

Intervening, Sandhwan said, “You do not have the correct knowledge of Panthic traditions. No one has the courage to challenge the Akal Takht.”

On this occasion, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal addressed the SAD MLA, saying, “The Akal Takht was challenged by your relatives — the Badal family.”

Finance Minister Harpal Cheema clarified that the Akal Takht was supreme and the government was following directions of the Jathedar regarding changes to the anti-sacrilege law.

The Speaker said former CM Parkash Singh Badal’s “Fakhr-e-Qaum” title was revoked by the Akal Takht for acting against Panthic interests.

ED raids echo in House

Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa took up the PSIEC industrial plot scam issue during the zero hour, demanding answers from the Punjab Government.

Bajwa cited ED raids on 11 locations. He demanded accountability from senior officials in the Chief Minister’s Office, whose names he said emerged during the ED investigation.

Bajwa also referred to a Mohali incident, in which bags of cash were tossed into the air from a high-rise flat.

SAD flays expunging of Ganieve’s remarks

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday condemned Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Finance Minister Harpal Cheema over the expunging of remarks made by Majitha legislator Ganieve Kaur.

Addressing a press conference here, SAD chief spokesperson Arshdeep Singh Kler said it was shocking that the Vidhan Sabha Speaker expunged the remarks “at the behest of Cheema”.

He said Majithia had only asked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators why they had reneged on their promise to amend the anti-sacrilege Act, made in the presence of Akal Takht Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargaj.

“She also asked a simple question as to why the Speaker was twisting the meaning of the word ‘sangat’ to defy the directives of the Akal Takht,” he said. Asserting that instead of realising his “mistake”, he said the Speaker chose to silence the voice of the SAD legislator even as AAP MLAs “surrounded and heckled her” in the well of the House when she protested against the disrespect being shown to the Takht. — TNS