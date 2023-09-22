Punjab Assembly goes paperless; Ne-VA launched

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 21

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said the digitisation of the Vidhan Sabha would act as a cornerstone for enhancing the efficiency of MLAs to raise the issues of public concern.

The Chief Minister, while addressing the Assembly after the launch of National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA), said it was a revolutionary step aimed at making the legislatures more responsive. He said it was the matter of pride that Punjab was the first Vidhan Sabha to launch various applications.

The Chief Minister envisioned that MLAs of both the opposition and treasury banks would take mileage out of this initiative. The Chief Minister said this was the dawn of a new era as the functioning of the State Legislative Assembly would be now paperless. He said under the NeVA project, it would be easier to trace decisions and documents as well as to share information for transparent and answerable processes. Mann said more such efforts would be made to ensure that people are benefited from it.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also inaugurated Vidhan Sabha Digital Wing apart from unveiling Vidhan Sabha website and NEVA Brochure, besides the inauguration of NEVA workshop. He also started the distribution of IPads to members and handed over IPads to Local Bodies Minister Balkar Singh and Deputy Speaker Jai Krishan Singh Rori.

Mann also launched his WhatsApp channel to get connected with the people of the state directly and “make them equal partners in the socio-economic growth of the state”.

Launching the channel, Mann said it was a citizen-centric decision aimed at ensuring a better connect with the masses.

He said that the Punjabis can join the channel and get the latest updates about pro-people and development-oriented policies of the government.

The first post on the channel was regarding the ‘School of Eminence’ that was recently dedicated by the Chief Minister to the people of the state.

Mann added that the school was a revolutionary step in the field of education and would ensure the access of quality education to the state’s children.

