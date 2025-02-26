Punjab Assembly Notes: RERA in the spotlight again

During the Zero Hour, Dakha MLA Manpreet Ayali raised concerns about the delays in issuing certificates to colonizers by the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) in Punjab. Addressing the issue to Housing Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian, Ayali criticised RERA’s slow processing of cases and called for immediate improvements in the authority’s functioning.

Swift action against BDPO

Baljeet Singh, the BDPO of Lodhi Nangal in Fatehgarh Churian, was suspended in connection with a two-year-old embezzlement case. This action followed an intervention by opposition MLA Barindermeet Singh Pahra, who raised the issue in the assembly during the Zero Hour. Despite multiple departmental recommendations for action, no previous steps had been taken against Singh, who was also accused of leaving the country without proper leave. The suspension came after the Panchayat Committee of Vidhan Sabha took action. Pahra's intervention exposed the delays in taking action, challenging the AAP government's “zero-tolerance” stance on corruption.

Mohali MLA expresses frustration over housing delays

For the second consecutive day, Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh criticised Housing Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian over delays by GMADA in providing booths in various parts of Mohali. Singh blamed government officials for the slow pace and poor handling of the matter. In response, Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan jokingly remarked that the MLA seems to have a special affection for the minister, drawing laughter in the House.

AAP and Congress leaders score brownie points against each other on corruption

In a heated exchange, CLP Leader Partap Bajwa raised concerns about the PSPCL Engineers Association’s claim regarding the collection of party funds. In response, Ministers Aman Arora and Harpal Cheema took the opportunity to remind the House of the 21-year-old bitumen scam that occurred during the Congress-led government when Bajwa was the PWD Minister.

CM Bhagwant Mann’s eye ailment

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann attended the Vidhan Sabha today, sporting dark shades due to an eye ailment. Despite his condition, Mann actively engaged with his opponents in the House. Many party MLAs, along with several from the opposition, including Pargat Singh, approached him to inquire about his health. However, Leader of Opposition Partap Bajwa commented outside the House, “Akhan te vi parda lageya hai, akal te vi lageya hai.”

Pargat Singh accuses Punjab of becoming a police state

Pargat Singh stirred controversy today by expressing concerns that Punjab was gradually turning into a police state. He highlighted the case of one of their candidates being “whisked away” before the civic polls, stating, “Democracy can't work like this.” He further questioned, “By the way, I want to ask, if anyone paid for the Punjab Police security extended to Arvind Kejriwal. This is misuse of state resources.” In response, Minister Aman Arora fired back, pointing out that Pargat Singh had served as an MLA during the SAD-BJP tenure (2012-17) when the Chautalas had received security cover from the Punjab Police. "How did they get security cover?" he questioned.