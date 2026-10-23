Punjab Assembly passes resolution over 'large-scale deletion' of citizens’ names from electoral rolls

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha today unanimously passed an official resolution expressing grave concern over allegations of large-scale deletion of citizens’ names from electoral rolls, while “demanding an independent, impartial and credible investigation into alleged irregularities in the electoral process and voter lists under the leadership of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar”.

The resolution was moved by Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, even as the Congress and BJP MLAs remained absent. BSP MLA Nachchatar Pal and two rebel SAD MLAs — Manpreet Singh Ayali and Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi — were present in the House.

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Interestingly, Ayali, who is now with Akali Dal Waris Punjab De, supported the resolution saying that his political outfit was being denied registration by the Election Commission of India on frivolous grounds, citing threat to society. “Our outfit has two MPs in the Parliament… still our registration is being denied on the directions of the BJP. I demand that the ECI should work in a transparent manner, register our party and allot us a symbol,” he said.

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BSP MLA Pal, too, supported the resolution. He said that a befitting reply should be given to those trying to shake the foundations of democracy.

Cheema said that earlier only a select few elite had the right to vote. “After Independence, it was only because of the efforts of Dr BR Ambedkar that all citizens were given the right to vote. But Gyanesh Kumar, while tearing apart the Constitution, has worked to deprive this right from the citizens of India,” Cheema said, adding that the BJP used “vote chori” to ensure poll victories in Delhi, Bihar and West Bengal. He alleged that Gyanesh Kumar had undermined the Constitution.

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Speaking on the resolution, CM Bhagwant Mann said that the votes of those voters who support the parties other than the BJP are being selectively deleted through the SIR. “Look at what the BJP does in all non-BJP states. They send ED, CBI first and use the Election Commission to get tailor-made voter lists. All those who believe in democracy have to oppose this,” he said.

The resolution states that India’s democracy is based on the principles of equality, justice and sovereignty, as enshrined in the Constitution, and that the right to vote forms the bedrock of the democratic system. Referring to Sections 324, 325 and 326 of the Constitution, it states that the constitutional framework provides for the supervision of the electoral process, protection against discrimination in voter lists and the principles of adult suffrage.

The resolution further stated that serious objections and complaints had emerged nationwide over the deletion of names of citizens in large numbers from electoral rolls, allegedly depriving eligible voters of their voting rights. “These concerns have raised questions about the transparency and impartiality of the electoral process and the accountability of the Election Commission,” said Cheema.

Calling for an impartial probe into the alleged irregularities concerning the electoral process and “gift lists” under the leadership of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Cheema said that an independent investigative mechanism was necessary to establish the truth and fix accountability.

“If concrete evidence of criminal violations emerges against any person during the investigation, criminal proceedings should be initiated against them in accordance with the applicable law,” said Cheema.

The resolution also appealed to the Central Government and the relevant constitutional authorities to ensure the independence, impartiality and accountability of the Election Commission. It calls for a copy of the resolution to be sent to the President of India, the Prime Minister and the Chief Election Commissioner.

“The House reiterates that every eligible citizen’s vote is precious in a democracy and that illegally depriving any citizen of the right to vote goes against the fundamental values of constitutional democracy. Protecting the voting rights of the people and ensuring the accountability of electoral institutions was imperative for safeguarding the country’s democracy,” the resolution states.