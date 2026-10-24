Punjab Assembly passes resolution seeking inquiry into poll ‘irregularities’ under CEC

The resolution was moved by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, even as the Congress and BJP MLAs remained absent from the House. BSP MLA Nachhatar Pal and two rebel SAD MLAs Manpreet Singh Ayali and Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi were present.

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Ayali, now with the Akali Dal Waris Punjab De, supported the resolution, alleging the Election Commission (EC) had denied registration to his outfit on "frivolous grounds" by terming it a threat to society. “Our outfit has two MPs in Parliament… still our registration is being denied on the directions of the BJP. I demand that the EC work in a transparent manner, register our party and allot us a symbol,” he said.

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The BSP MLA also supported the resolution, saying a befitting reply should be given to those trying to shake the foundations of democracy.

Cheema said before Independence only a select few had the right to vote. “After Independence, it was only because of the efforts of Dr BR Ambedkar that all citizens were granted the right to vote, irrespective of caste, class or gender. But Gyanesh, while ignoring the Constitution, has worked to deprive this right to the citizens of India,” he alleged. He added that the BJP used “vote chori” to ensure election victories in Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra, Bihar and West Bengal.

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Speaking on the resolution, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said voters supporting parties other than the BJP were being selectively removed through the SIR. “Look at what the BJP does in all non-BJP-ruled states. First, they send the ED, the CBI, and then use the EC to get tailor-made voter lists, adding those who would vote for them and deleting those favouring rival parties. This is a serious threat to democracy and should be opposed," he said.

Mann further said "earlier, people chose governments, now the government chooses who will vote". Calling for an investigation into the entire SIR exercise, he said action should be taken against those responsible for any irregularities.

Describing the BJP as a "democratically elected dictatorship", he said it had become “democrators” who had taken control of all four pillars of democracy.

The resolution states that India’s democracy is based on the principles of equality, justice and sovereignty, as enshrined in the Constitution, and that the right to vote forms the bedrock of the democratic system. Referring to Articles 324, 325 and 326 of the Constitution, it states that the constitutional framework provides for the supervision of the electoral process, protection against discrimination in voter lists and the principles of adult suffrage.

The resolution further said serious objections and complaints had emerged nationwide over the deletion of names of citizens in large numbers from electoral rolls, allegedly depriving eligible electorate of their voting rights. “These concerns have raised questions about the transparency and impartiality of the electoral process and the accountability of the EC,” said Cheema.

Calling for an impartial probe into the alleged irregularities in the electoral process and voter lists under the CEC's leadership, Cheema said an independent investigative mechanism was needed to establish the truth and fix accountability. He added that if concrete evidence of criminal violations emerged against any person, criminal proceedings should be initiated in accordance with the law.

The resolution also appealed to the Centre and the relevant constitutional authorities to ensure the independence, impartiality and accountability of the EC. It calls for a copy of the resolution to be sent to the President, the PM and the CEC for appropriate further action.

“The House reiterates that every eligible citizen’s vote is precious in a democracy and that illegally depriving any citizen of the right to vote goes against the fundamental values of constitutional democracy. Protecting the voting rights of the people and ensuring the accountability of electoral institutions is imperative for safeguarding the country’s democracy,” the resolution states.