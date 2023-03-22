Punjab Assembly passes resolution to request Centre to name upcoming airport at Halwara after Kartar Singh Sarabha

Chandigarh, March 22
The Punjab Vidhan Sabha, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution to request the Centre to name the upcoming international airport at Indian Air Force Station, Halwara, Ludhiana, as Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha International Airport.
The resolution was moved by the Chief Minister during the session.
The Chief Minister said it would be a humble tribute to the martyr who laid down his life for the motherland.
He said the martyr had been an inspiration for the young generations.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Police trace motorcycle on which Amritpal fled
Amritpal Singh is said to have reportedly fled towards Phill...
Punjab Police issue lookout circular, non-bailable warrant against Amritpal
Several pictures of Amritpal Singh in different attires rele...
Punjab Assembly calls Himachal Pradesh ordinance to impose water cess illegal; passes resolution
Minister for Water Resources Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer moves ...