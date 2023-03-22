Punjab Assembly passes resolution to request Centre to name upcoming airport at Halwara after Kartar Singh Sarabha

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 22

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution to request the Centre to name the upcoming international airport at Indian Air Force Station, Halwara, Ludhiana, as Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha International Airport.

The resolution was moved by the Chief Minister during the session.

The Chief Minister said it would be a humble tribute to the martyr who laid down his life for the motherland.

He said the martyr had been an inspiration for the young generations.