Punjab Assembly resolution praises 'transparent' recruitments; Cong demands white paper

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha passed a resolution praising the “transparent recruitment system and corruption-free” appointments made during the past about 4.5 years, amidst demands from the Congress MLAs for a white paper on the appointees to establish how many of these were Punjabis.

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The resolution was moved by AAP MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, who praised the government for giving employment to 68,228 youth in government jobs.

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The resolution, passed after a 90-minute debate that saw some heated exchanges between AAP and Congress legislators, stated that the House restored its confidence in the recruitment system due to “transparent and corruption-free appointments”. It appreciated that 68,228 government jobs were given on “merit basis” in various departments.

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The resolution also stated that the AAP government had attracted 9,899 investment proposals worth Rs 1,83,837 crore and generated 6,16,436 employment opportunities in Punjab.

While congratulating the Chief Minister for laying strong foundation of a “progressive and prosperous” state, the resolution stated that the right environment had been created by the government for employment opportunities in both government and private sectors to strengthen the future of the youth of Punjab.

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However, Congress MLAs Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Avtar Henry Junior, Hardev Singh Laddi and rebel SAD MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali alleged that jobs had been given to non-Punjabis and demanded a white paper on candidates getting the jobs.