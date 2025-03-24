DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / Punjab Assembly session: Congress MLAs stage walkout after Sukhpal Khaira denied time to speak

Punjab Assembly session: Congress MLAs stage walkout after Sukhpal Khaira denied time to speak

Issue escalated into a heated argument between Khaira and Speaker Kultar Sandhwan, leading to a tense confrontation in the House
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:38 PM Mar 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Congress MLAs, led by Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, stage a walkout during the Budget Session of the Punjab Assembly in Chandigarh on Monday. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar
Advertisement

Congress MLAs staged a walkout in the Punjab Assembly during the Zero Hour on the second day of the Budget session on Monday, following the denial of speaking time to Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira.

The issue escalated into a heated argument between Khaira and Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, leading to a tense confrontation in the House.

As the disagreement intensified, Congress legislators stormed the well of the House in protest before staging a walkout.

Advertisement

Despite the uproar, Congress MLA Rana Gurjeet chose not to join his colleagues in the walkout.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper