Punjab Assembly session: Congress MLAs stage walkout after Sukhpal Khaira denied time to speak

Congress MLAs staged a walkout in the Punjab Assembly during the Zero Hour on the second day of the Budget session on Monday, following the denial of speaking time to Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira.

The issue escalated into a heated argument between Khaira and Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, leading to a tense confrontation in the House.

As the disagreement intensified, Congress legislators stormed the well of the House in protest before staging a walkout.

Advertisement

Despite the uproar, Congress MLA Rana Gurjeet chose not to join his colleagues in the walkout.